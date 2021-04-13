Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.78. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,725. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $348.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

