Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.32 or 0.00027492 BTC on exchanges. Dego Finance has a market cap of $149.12 million and $48.79 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

