DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

