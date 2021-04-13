DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE ARW opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.58. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

