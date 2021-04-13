DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,721,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.12. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

