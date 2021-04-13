DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,337 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 18.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crown by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

