DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,900 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,827,000 after buying an additional 92,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after buying an additional 459,242 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,143,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

