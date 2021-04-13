DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,917 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

