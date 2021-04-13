Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,839. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.