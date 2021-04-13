Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

