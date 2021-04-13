Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.28. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

