Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Buy”

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

