Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.53 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.