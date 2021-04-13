Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in March

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $27.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTCWY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.