dHedge DAO Market Cap Reaches $41.15 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006498 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $41.15 million and $3.94 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,635 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

