Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,162 ($41.31) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,989.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,887.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought 544 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,696 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

