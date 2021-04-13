DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 60,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,164. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

