DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $37,236.89

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $37,236.89 or 0.59117099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $33.75 million and approximately $288,372.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00260971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00664569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.13 or 0.99415409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.00916777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 906 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

