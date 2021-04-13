Digiwage Price Tops $0.0030 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Digiwage has a market cap of $142,319.00 and $82.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.