Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $83,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

