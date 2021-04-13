Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,460 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of The Cooper Companies worth $87,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $388.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.58. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

