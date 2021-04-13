Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,577 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.66% of Sleep Number worth $83,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

