Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,060 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.39% of Helmerich & Payne worth $84,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

