Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,271 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $86,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.