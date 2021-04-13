Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,685 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $85,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

