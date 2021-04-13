Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 472 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 942,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $88,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.82.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

