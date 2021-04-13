Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,705 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $83,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 293.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,925. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

