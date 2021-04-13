Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

DISCA stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

