district0x (DNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.20 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $187.45 million and $18.20 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

