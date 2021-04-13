Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of DNHBY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.