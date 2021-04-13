Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $48,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

