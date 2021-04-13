Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DOL stock opened at C$56.66 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$39.89 and a one year high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$17.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

