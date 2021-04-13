Domani Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

