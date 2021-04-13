Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.