Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.