Domani Wealth LLC Trims Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

