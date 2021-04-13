Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 6,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.