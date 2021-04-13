Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 1,166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKAM stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,421,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,417,898. Drinks Americas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

