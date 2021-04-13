DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.51 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $82.51 or 0.00130506 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $85.51 million and $2.36 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,726 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,365 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.