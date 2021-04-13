Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

