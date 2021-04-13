Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

