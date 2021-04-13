DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.58 ($45.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DWS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €38.02 ($44.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €38.44 ($45.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.