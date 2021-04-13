Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.46. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 6,068 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

