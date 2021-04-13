E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 28,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.