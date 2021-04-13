E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 804.1% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 804.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

