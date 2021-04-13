E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

E-Qure stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. E-Qure has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Get E-Qure alerts:

E-Qure Company Profile

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers down to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.