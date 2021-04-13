Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

