Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

