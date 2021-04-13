Eaton Vance Management Acquires 304 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

