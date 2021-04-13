Eaton Vance Management Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock worth $11,406,993 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE:AYX opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.19, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

